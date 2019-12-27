 Skip To Content
62 Grammar Memes And Jokes From 2019

Oh, you like the Oxford comma? Name every instance it’s resolved ambiguity.

By Emerson Malone and Sarah Schweppe

Picture of Emerson Malone Emerson Malone BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Sarah Schweppe Sarah Schweppe BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 27, 2019, at 2:25 p.m. ET

1.

this ad is one comma away from truly grasping the millennial mindset
brian david gilbert @briamgilbert

this ad is one comma away from truly grasping the millennial mindset

2.

It's certainly a big day for Nancy Pecongresscongress Today Todaylosi
Josh Billinson @jbillinson

It's certainly a big day for Nancy Pecongresscongress Today Todaylosi

3.

People's attempts to spell "Gyllenhaal", as a Sankey diagram. Success rate ≈ 20%
Colin Morris @HalfEatenScone

People's attempts to spell "Gyllenhaal", as a Sankey diagram. Success rate ≈ 20%

4.

We really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really need you to capitalize the F in BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed @BuzzFeed

We really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really need you to capitalize the F in BuzzFeed

5.

"X is a made up word." Please, tell me more about the all natural words that grew on the word bushes and were harvested by the word farmers in bushels and sent to the word market.
Lisa Harney #FreeChelseaManning @lisaquestions

"X is a made up word." Please, tell me more about the all natural words that grew on the word bushes and were harvested by the word farmers in bushels and sent to the word market.

6.

You’re throwing an *Oscars* party, not an *Oscar* party, and also why won’t anyone invite me
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

You’re throwing an *Oscars* party, not an *Oscar* party, and also why won’t anyone invite me

7.

...Is "yeeted" the past tense of "yeet"?
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

...Is "yeeted" the past tense of "yeet"?

8.

dick pick [sic]
Scott Aukerman @ScottAukerman

dick pick [sic]

9.

choose your gary
Misha Panarin, very regime-like @panarin_misha

choose your gary

10.

“How many times did you use an em dash in this story?”
Mohammed Kloub @LessIsMoh

“How many times did you use an em dash in this story?”

11.

people after I start editing in AP style: are you ok? me: yeah, I'm fine :) my headphones: Oxford Comma – Vampire Weeknd 2:45 ━━━━━━❍── 3:16 ↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺ volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100%
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

people after I start editing in AP style: are you ok? me: yeah, I'm fine :) my headphones: Oxford Comma – Vampire Weeknd 2:45 ━━━━━━❍── 3:16 ↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺ volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100%

12.

what is this punctuation what does this mean
Matt Berman @Mr_Berman

what is this punctuation what does this mean

13.

my therapist: so how depressed would you say you’ve been feeling lately? me: well i've been using more commas and semicolons than em dashes my therapist [scribbling notes]: holy shit
anna ho ho horges ❄️ @annabroges

my therapist: so how depressed would you say you’ve been feeling lately? me: well i've been using more commas and semicolons than em dashes my therapist [scribbling notes]: holy shit

14.

the only fan edit of captain marvel i want is someone adding a comma on the “thank you stan” opening card
JLJ @jameslucasjones

the only fan edit of captain marvel i want is someone adding a comma on the “thank you stan” opening card

15.

Oh, you like the Oxford comma? Name every instance it's resolved ambiguity.
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Oh, you like the Oxford comma? Name every instance it's resolved ambiguity.

16.

brexiting
Alberto Nardelli @AlbertoNardelli

brexiting

17.

me adding more em dashes vs. my editor taking them out
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

me adding more em dashes vs. my editor taking them out

18.

Love the new Star Wars trailer. Cried at the title. The placement of the “The” is genius.
Dan Trachtenberg @DannyTRS

Love the new Star Wars trailer. Cried at the title. The placement of the “The” is genius.

19.

The #MuellerReport is indeed a national disgrace. By which of course I mean the double spaces after the periods.
Benjamin Dreyer @BCDreyer

The #MuellerReport is indeed a national disgrace. By which of course I mean the double spaces after the periods.

20.

Us at the beginning of the decade: Hmm, maybe we could lowercase "Internet"? us at the end of the decade: all capitalization is meaningless unless you're entering a password
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Us at the beginning of the decade: Hmm, maybe we could lowercase "Internet"? us at the end of the decade: all capitalization is meaningless unless you're entering a password

21.

The adverb of "willy nilly" is "willilly nillilly"
Saying Grace by A Pinetree (this is for Christmas) @VinegarwithaP

The adverb of "willy nilly" is "willilly nillilly"

22.

My extremely cool and patient middle-of-the-night copy editor, who has never seen GoT, keeps changing “direwolf” to “dire wolf” and I never want to tell her because I like having her think that I keep using the same weird adjective when describing wolves.
Glen Weldon @ghweldon

My extremely cool and patient middle-of-the-night copy editor, who has never seen GoT, keeps changing “direwolf” to “dire wolf” and I never want to tell her because I like having her think that I keep using the same weird adjective when describing wolves.

23.

cultural impact: █ 　　 █　 █　 █　 ＿ the em dash every other punctuation mark
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

cultural impact: █ 　　 █　 █　 █　 ＿ the em dash every other punctuation mark

24.

I have used two tiny dashes in the copy I just turned in and which You will have to turn into an em dash Forgive me it was way easier and I literally cannot for the life of me ever, ever remember how make an em dash
Lucas Kwan Peterson @lucaspeterson

I have used two tiny dashes in the copy I just turned in and which You will have to turn into an em dash Forgive me it was way easier and I literally cannot for the life of me ever, ever remember how make an em dash

25.

Can’t believe they arrested two puppies https://t.co/9RnOryp5MS
Dan McQuade @dhm

Can’t believe they arrested two puppies https://t.co/9RnOryp5MS

26.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

27.

guys i managed to start a discussion about grammar in the NBA subreddit
sai 🙃 @adversaising

guys i managed to start a discussion about grammar in the NBA subreddit

28.

flight attendant: is there a doctor on board? dad: *nudge* could’ve been you copy editor: *sigh* flight attendant: we need someone to explain dangling modifiers dad: what? copy editor: see!!!
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

flight attendant: is there a doctor on board? dad: *nudge* could’ve been you copy editor: *sigh* flight attendant: we need someone to explain dangling modifiers dad: what? copy editor: see!!!

29.

keys to being a good editor - jump in the writer’s google doc and rapidly highlight arbitrary pieces of text while they’re writing - go to the top of the doc while they’re trying to type and just go to town on backspace/enter - comment “?” on every 35th word no matter what it is
Jon Bois @jon_bois

keys to being a good editor - jump in the writer’s google doc and rapidly highlight arbitrary pieces of text while they’re writing - go to the top of the doc while they’re trying to type and just go to town on backspace/enter - comment “?” on every 35th word no matter what it is

30.

gonna tell my kids this is French
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

gonna tell my kids this is French

31.

live footage of me removing unnecessary commas
sarah schweppe @schweptaway

live footage of me removing unnecessary commas

32.

No copy editor has all three: • an understanding of the proofreading marks • no typos in their emails • a laissez-faire attitude about the Oxford comma
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

No copy editor has all three: • an understanding of the proofreading marks • no typos in their emails • a laissez-faire attitude about the Oxford comma

33.

Me, writing an email: I'm using an exclamation point so you know I'm friendly and excited! But now I'm using a period so that you know I'm not crazy. Here's another sentence with a period as a buffer, proving my normalness. Thanks so much!
Grace Segers @Grace_Segers

Me, writing an email: I'm using an exclamation point so you know I'm friendly and excited! But now I'm using a period so that you know I'm not crazy. Here's another sentence with a period as a buffer, proving my normalness. Thanks so much!

34.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

35.

@_marzipantz_
Kari Koeppel @karikoeppel

@_marzipantz_

36.

people using hyphens, en dashes, and em dashes interchangeably
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

people using hyphens, en dashes, and em dashes interchangeably

37.

Finally, an alignment chart all writers can agree on.
Lincoln Michel @TheLincoln

Finally, an alignment chart all writers can agree on.

38.

Hi, I'm a BuzzFeed copy editor. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like "the 'f' is capitalized," "use the singular they," "pleaded not pled," and "Jay-Z is hyphenated (again)." https://t.co/c6vl60D8Ec
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Hi, I'm a BuzzFeed copy editor. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like "the 'f' is capitalized," "use the singular they," "pleaded not pled," and "Jay-Z is hyphenated (again)." https://t.co/c6vl60D8Ec

39.

"Hospitals named after sandwiches kill five."
Sherlocution Holmes @sherlocution

"Hospitals named after sandwiches kill five."

40.

I keep parsing this heading as a poetic description of what happens in quantum physics.
Tom Freeman @SnoozeInBrief

I keep parsing this heading as a poetic description of what happens in quantum physics.

41.

hyphen - easy to miss - entry-level punctuation - unremarkable en dash - easy on the eyes - bridges divides - galactic flex
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

hyphen - easy to miss - entry-level punctuation - unremarkable en dash - easy on the eyes - bridges divides - galactic flex

42.

"Doctor: No heart, cognitive issues"
Sherlocution Holmes @sherlocution

"Doctor: No heart, cognitive issues"

43.

copy editors explaining the difference between hyphens and en dashes: anyone else:
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

copy editors explaining the difference between hyphens and en dashes: anyone else:

44.

Let's face it, commas are troublesome
Mike Pope @mikepope

Let's face it, commas are troublesome

45.

Some of y’all didn’t edit your friends’ essays for free in high school and it shows.
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Some of y’all didn’t edit your friends’ essays for free in high school and it shows.

46.

Please, debate, etc: is the plural of starburst
Addy Baird @addysbaird

Please, debate, etc: is the plural of starburst

47.

Punctuation matters.
the apocalypse, but fashion 🦝 @ElleArmageddon

Punctuation matters.

48.

your writing before and after copyediting
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

your writing before and after copyediting

49.

Updating a classic.
Prof. Emily Gasser Zucker🌴 @EmmmilyGZ

Updating a classic.

50.

This is actually my favorite TikTok
Dave Jorgenson 🎄 @davejorgenson

This is actually my favorite TikTok

51.

petition to start calling copyediting a vibe check
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

petition to start calling copyediting a vibe check

52.

Thinking, as I often do, about the time Yahoo News thought "Zooey Deschanel divorces Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard" meant she had left a man named Death Cab to pursue a relationship with the lead singer of the band Cutie
Kyle Daly @dalykyle

Thinking, as I often do, about the time Yahoo News thought "Zooey Deschanel divorces Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard" meant she had left a man named Death Cab to pursue a relationship with the lead singer of the band Cutie

53.

I just took a D N A test T U R N S out Im a h u n d r e d PER cent not going to use the % sign as AP style now suggests
Tyler Palmateer @Tpalmateer83

I just took a D N A test T U R N S out Im a h u n d r e d PER cent not going to use the % sign as AP style now suggests

54.

Stop talking shit about punctuation em dashes are VERSATILE commas are COMPLEX colons are ICONIC semicolons periods are ESSENTIAL
Lincoln Michel @TheLincoln

Stop talking shit about punctuation em dashes are VERSATILE commas are COMPLEX colons are ICONIC semicolons periods are ESSENTIAL

55.

Thinking about how Baby Yoda's name is actually "the Child" but we've all collectively renamed him, and usage is really what matters at the end of the day, right?
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Thinking about how Baby Yoda's name is actually "the Child" but we've all collectively renamed him, and usage is really what matters at the end of the day, right?

56.

Quick punctuation lesson: Hyphen (-): connects two words En-dash (–): indicates a range, e.g. 2–8 Em-dash (—): Ahhh, you seek to understand its ways, weary traveler. Nay, behold! This dash provides to you whichever function you most require. You need only listen as it whispers…
Nat Towsen @NatTowsen

Quick punctuation lesson: Hyphen (-): connects two words En-dash (–): indicates a range, e.g. 2–8 Em-dash (—): Ahhh, you seek to understand its ways, weary traveler. Nay, behold! This dash provides to you whichever function you most require. You need only listen as it whispers…

57.

the signs as punctuation: Aries ! Taurus . Gemini " Cancer , Leo () Virgo ~ Libra — Scorpio ' Sagittarius : Capricorn / Aquarius ? Pisces -
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

the signs as punctuation: Aries ! Taurus . Gemini " Cancer , Leo () Virgo ~ Libra — Scorpio ' Sagittarius : Capricorn / Aquarius ? Pisces -

58.

Okay, folks. Here's a thing that no one asked for but that I think we all need: the style guide alignment chart.
Jonathon Owen @ArrantPedantry

Okay, folks. Here's a thing that no one asked for but that I think we all need: the style guide alignment chart.

59.

copyediting on Oct. 31 vs. Nov. 1
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

copyediting on Oct. 31 vs. Nov. 1

60.

when someone pronounces gif ‘jif’
Alyssa Limperis @alyssalimp

when someone pronounces gif ‘jif’

61.

WRITER: The Wizard Of Oz EDITOR: Oz’s Wizard
Ben Rosen @ben_rosen

WRITER: The Wizard Of Oz EDITOR: Oz’s Wizard

62.

TFW you change "chairman" to "chair," "fireman" to "firefighter," "spokesman" to "spokesperson," etc.:
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

TFW you change "chairman" to "chair," "fireman" to "firefighter," "spokesman" to "spokesperson," etc.:

