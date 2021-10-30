 Skip To Content
3 People Were Killed And 1 Was Injured After An Amtrak Train Ran Into A Car

No one on the train was injured, officials said.

Three people were killed and another person was injured early Saturday morning when an Amtrak train hit a vehicle in South Carolina.

The collision took place just before 2:30 a.m. in North Charleston, where first responders found a vehicle “off the roadway with heavy damage” near the Remount Road railroad crossing and four people near the vehicle, according to a press release from the North Charleston Fire Department.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. All four were believed to be in the vehicle on the railroad crossing when the collision occurred, the fire department said.

The North Charleston Police Department and CSX, a railroad company that works with Amtrak, are investigating the cause of the collision.

The passenger train made a controlled emergency stop after the collision. It was carrying 500 people on board, none of whom were injured, according to the release.

An Amtrak spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the train, which runs between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida, was delayed for 1 hour and 53 minutes, and that the corporation is cooperating with local authorities.

