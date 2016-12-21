Woman Assaulted For Speaking Swahili Reads Moving Statement To Her Attacker

"There's no difference between you and me," Asma Jama told the woman who smashed a glass in her face and told her to "speak English."

In a sentencing hearing in Minnesota on Tuesday, Asma Jama looked directly at the woman who had smashed a glass in her face at a restaurant for speaking Swahili, telling her attacker she forgave her.

"My religion teaches me to forgive so I can get on with my life," Jama told Jodie Burchard-Risch, 44, of Ramsey, Minnesota. "If I hold a grudge, if I hold the hate you hold towards me against you, it’s not going to serve me well."

In October, 2015 Burchard-Risch approached Jama in an Applebee's in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, where Jama was dining with friends and conversing in Swahili, and told her to speak English or go back to her country.

When Jama told Burchard-Risch that she is a US citizen and speaks English fluently, Burchard-Risch smashed her beer mug in Jama's face and ran away. Jama required 17 stitches in her lip, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Burchard-Risch pled guilty to assault, and on Tuesday she was sentenced in Anoka County Court to six months in prison with up to five years of probation.

"I just wanted to say that I'm happy it's over," Jama told the court, growing tearful. "I used to be a carefree person and now I can't go anywhere by myself."

"Jodie, what you did to me that day wasn’t good," Jama told her attacker. "You should never do anything like that to anybody. But I just wanted to tell you in front of everybody today that I do forgive you."

Minnesota has a high population of Somali immigrants and citizens, and has seen a high rate of hate crimes.