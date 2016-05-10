BuzzFeed News

12 LGBT Activists Say What Stonewall Means To Them

New York's Stonewall Inn could become the first national monument to gay rights.

By Ema O'Connor

Posted on May 9, 2016, at 11:28 p.m. ET

Activists and allies, politicians and representatives from the National Parks Department gathered Monday night in Greenwich Village, New York – the historic epicenter of the LGBT rights movement – to discuss the possibility of a Stonewall Inn National Park.

President Obama is preparing to designate The Stonewall Inn – the site of the 1969 Stonewall Riots – as a national park in honor of gay rights. It would consist of The Stonewall Inn bar and the small park across the street.

It would be the first national monument to gay rights in the U.S.

The Stonewall Inn in 2013.
We asked LGBT advocates and allies what Stonewall means to them:

1.

"Remembering Stonewall we honor the right for all people to have a voice and be treated with dignity." – Angela Burns, 40.
2.

"Equality & Diversity" – Alix Rubio, 22 (left) and her brother, Arian Rubio, 19.
3.

"Stonewall is trans visibility + trans future." – Melissa Sklarz.
4.

"Pride · Love · Faith · Awareness" – Olivia Kozakiewicz, 22 (left) and Christine Wadolowski, 23.
5.

Ema O'Connor
"I gave up on the gay movement in 1965 – joined in 1958 – joined the anti-war, civil rights, legalize marijuana movement – and most of all the fight for women's equality & freedom of choice. Stonewall killed my pessimism – my community was able to feel pride, stand up for itself, and secure it's civil rights." – Randolfe Wicker, 78.

6.

"Can you have a party in a church?" – Efrain John Gonzalez, 62.
7.

"Stonewall means to me: A stand for one's civil rights and the effort to achieve them – It is the pioneering voice for personal liberty + dignity, and equality for all without any discrimination." – Sanjay Peters, 30.
8.

"Stand up! and Speak Out!" – William L. Henderson, 63.
9.

"The pier to me History + Culture." – Mariah Lopez, 31. Lopez is advocating to have Pier 46, a historic spot for trans people of color including Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, considered as a national park as well.
10.

"Stonewall would be a testament to diversity, honor, pride, and love of community. I look forward to it being a national park for all, celebrating all." – Melissa Garcia.
