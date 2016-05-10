12 LGBT Activists Say What Stonewall Means To Them

New York's Stonewall Inn could become the first national monument to gay rights.

Activists and allies, politicians and representatives from the National Parks Department gathered Monday night in Greenwich Village, New York – the historic epicenter of the LGBT rights movement – to discuss the possibility of a Stonewall Inn National Park.

President Obama is preparing to designate The Stonewall Inn – the site of the 1969 Stonewall Riots – as a national park in honor of gay rights. It would consist of The Stonewall Inn bar and the small park across the street.

It would be the first national monument to gay rights in the U.S.