VFW Says Trump Is "Out Of Bounds" With Comments About Khan Family

“There are certain sacrosanct subjects that no amount of wordsmithing can repair once crossed."

Khizr Khan, father of Humayun Khan, gave a moving speech at the Democratic National Convention last week, where he said Trump had "sacrificed nothing and no one."

Trump responded to Khan's speech on ABC News, asking why Ghazala Khan, who stood silently by her husband during his speech, "was standing there, she had nothing to say. Maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say, you tell me."

Trump has said that Khan had "no right" to criticize him. Trump's senior communications director, Jason Miller, has repeatedly said that the discussion is about "radical Islamic terrorism."

