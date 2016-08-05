Trump Supporters Don't Care That Melania Might Have Worked Illegally In The US

A quick bit of background:

Melania's immigration status was called into question this week after nude photographs of her modeling in the US in 1995 were published in a New York tabloid — a year before she had previously said she arrived in the US.

The discrepancy drew attention to other potential holes in her immigration story, including descriptions she gave in interviews of having obtained a visa from 1996 until 2001, during her modeling career, that probably would not have allowed her to work legally in the US.