The Sad Grandpa Who Won People's Hearts Is Having A Cookout For Everyone

"He loves it," Papaw's grandson told BuzzFeed News. "He never, ever thought he would be a celebrity."

“Dinner with papaw tonight…he made 12 burgers for all 6 grandkids and I’m the only one who showed. 😢 love him,” she wrote.

dinner with papaw tonight...❤️ he made 12 burgers for all 6 grandkids and I'm the only one who showed. 😢 love him

I just started crying...I'll eat your burgers pawpaw.. I love you so much https://t.co/TL6ccXQUvk

Within 24 hours her tweet had received more that 70,000 retweets, most of which expressed sentiments similar to this one.

JUST GOT DONE TALKING TO PAPAW AND HE WANTS TO INVITE EVERYONE OUT FOR A BURGER NEXT SATURDAY👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼

But fear not! The five absent grandkids heard the internet's rallying cry and decided to make it up to their papaw with a giant cookout. "Papaw's having a cookout and everyone's invited," grandson Brock Harmon wrote in a Tweet.

The cookout is taking place at a flea market the Harmon family owns in Purcell, Oklahoma, on March 26, Harmon told BuzzFeed News. Burgers will be $2 each and they'll be selling T-shirts boasting "I had a burger with Papaw" for around $25.

"It was Papaw's idea to have the cookout," Harmon said, adding that Papaw is over the moon about his newfound internet fame and wanted nothing more than to celebrate with some burgers.

"He loves all of this," Harmon added. "He never ever thought he would be a celebrity."

Though some news outlets reported the proceeds would go toward the grandkids' college educations and charities, Harmon told BuzzFeed News that all the proceeds were going to Papaw and "what he decides to do with them is his business."

"We don't want anyone to think we're doing this for fame," Harmon told local news station KVUE-TV.

"We're a very family-oriented family. We communicate all the time … We want people to learn a lesson from this — call your grandparents, tell them you love them, go eat with them."