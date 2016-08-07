Successful People Tweeted About Their First Jobs And It Was Pretty Inspiring
Started from the bottom now they're verified on Twitter.
What was your first job? Delivering newspapers? Babysitting?
Over the weekend, a bunch of people started tweeting the list of their first seven jobs.
Like with any good hashtag, soon celebrities joined in on the trend. Turns out Stephen Colbert did a whole bunch of boring jobs long before he became host of The Late Show.
ADVERTISEMENT
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin gave us some serious career inspo when he noted he used to spend his time washing dishes before walking on the moon.
House of Cards creator Beau Willimon definitely paid his dues.
Model, Transparent actress, and trans activist Hari Nef showed us that sometimes those endless unpaid internships might just pay off.
Actress and feminist activist Mira Sorvino showed that sometimes you have to look around a little bit before figuring out your path.
ADVERTISEMENT
YouTube star Dan Howell may have been half-joking with his list, but he turned that quadruple espresso into 6 million followers, so that's saying something.
There were also some critics — this is the internet, after all.
And some jokers (and some smokers, and some late-night tokers).
ADVERTISEMENT
And then, of course, things got political.
But all in all, pretty inspiring, right? Is this the American dream everyone's always talking about?
-
Ema O'Connor is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ema O'Connor at ema.oconnor@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.