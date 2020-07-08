The Supreme Court Made It Easier For Employers To Deny Insurance Coverage For Birth Control

The Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration Wednesday, granting businesses and universities the ability to refuse to provide birth control coverage for their employees for religious or moral reasons.



The decision pertains to two cases — which the Supreme Court combined and heard together over video chat in May — Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania and Trump v. Pennsylvania.

Both cases concern an Obama administration–era requirement under the Affordable Care Act which mandated that all employers in the US provide their employees with insurance coverage for contraception, or apply for an exemption that would enable their employees to get insurance coverage through another entity.

Religious organizations, like the Catholic charity organization Little Sisters of the Poor — one of the plaintiffs in the cases decided Wednesday — argued that filling out a form to get the exemption was a violation of their “freedom of conscience,” as they were still participating in enabling their employees to get contraception, which they are religiously opposed to.

The case was decided 5–2–2, with Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer departing from their more liberal colleagues and writing concurring opinions.

In his opinion on behalf of the Supreme Court's majority, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote:



"We hold that the Departments had the authority to provide exemptions from

the regulatory contraceptive requirements for employers with religious and conscientious objections."

Thomas also noted that "contraceptive mandate" has existed for approximately nine years and "litigation surrounding that requirement has lasted nearly as long."



In their dissent, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor wrote that Wednesday’s decision "casts totally aside countervailing rights and interests in its zeal to secure religious rights to the nth degree." The decision “leaves women workers to fend for themselves, to seek contraceptive coverage from sources other than their employer’s insurer, and, absent another available source of funding, to pay for contraceptive services out of their own pockets."



They wrote that, under the Trump administration’s own estimate, this decision will cause between 70,500 and 126,400 people “to immediately lose access to no-cost contraceptive services.”



In 2017, the Trump administration passed two rules attempting to accommodate organizations that oppose contraception, allowing any organization with moral or religious opposition to providing contraception to opt out entirely. The rules were quickly blocked in the courts, so in 2018, the administration issued second versions of the rules, which had essentially the same effect but with different language.



Opponents of the rules, led by the state of Pennsylvania, took the administration to court, arguing that Trump’s rules were too broad and could allow any employer to deny birth control coverage to its employees. They especially took issue with the “moral” exemption, arguing that morality is not easily enough defined to qualify as a reason for being exempt from the contraception coverage requirement.

The ACA’s “contraception mandate,” as it is often referred to in court arguments, has been challenged repeatedly in court since it was first implemented in 2012. In fact, it has come before the Supreme Court before.

In 2016 the court heard Zubik v. Burwell, a case in which religious organizations argued that the contraceptive mandate violated their religious freedoms. The Supreme Court did not expressly rule on the mandate in this case, but instead vacated all prior decisions in the lower courts and instructed the parties in the case to “clarify and refine” the rules so that they still applied to most employers, but did not infringe on the religious rights of the objecting groups.

Since then, most attempts to alter the rules have ended up back in court.

