Tennis Tournament Director Resigns After Sexist Remarks Spark Outrage

The tennis tournament director who drew sharp criticism Sunday after saying professional women players "ride on the coattails of the men" has resigned, Indian Wells owner Larry Ellison announced Monday night.

When asked about the Women's Tennis Association during a press conference on Sunday, BNP Paribas Open Tournament Director Raymond Moore said that in his "next life" he would like to be reincarnated as someone in the WTA, "because they ride on the coattails of the men."

"They don't make any decisions and they are lucky, they are very, very lucky," said Moore, 69, while laughing.

"If I was a lady player, I'd go down every night on my knees and thank god that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were born," continued Moore, referring to two top male tennis champions, "because they have carried the sport, they really have."



Later in the media session, Moore referred to female tennis champions who he thought were "physically attractive and competitively attractive."

Ellison, owner of the BNP Paribas Open, said in a statement late Monday that Moore had decided to step down after the comments.



"Earlier today I had the opportunity to speak with Raymond Moore," Ellison said. "Ray let me know that he has decided to step down from his roles as CEO and Tournament Director effective immediately. I fully understand his decision."

"I would like to personally thank all the great women athletes who fought so hard for so many years in the pursuit of equal prize money in professional tennis," Ellison continued. "And I'd like to congratulate them on their success. All of us here at the BNP Paribas Open promise to continue working with everyone to make tennis a better sport for everybody."

The resignation came hours after Women's National Basketball Association President Lisa Borders and other prominent figures in women's sports — including former World No. 1 tennis player Billie Jean King — condemned the sexist remarks.



“Female athletes are no different than their male counterparts," Borders' statement read:

