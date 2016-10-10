It Appears Ivanka Trump Liked A Tweet About Her Dad Calling Her A "Piece Of Ass"

Huffington Post article, originally Thearticle, originally reported by CNN, quotes a 2004 interview with Howard Stern in which this exchange occurs:

STERN: By the way, your daughter —

TRUMP: She's beautiful.

STERN: Can I say this? A piece of ass.

TRUMP: Yeah.

Ivanka was 23 at the time.

Neither her representatives nor her father's campaign immediately responded to request for comment from BuzzFeed News about whether she did herself like the tweet, or if it was done by someone else.

Donald Trump has spoken frequently about his daughter's appearance, including telling Stern in another interview in 2003 that she "has the best body," as well as famously saying on The View in 2006, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps, I would be dating her.”