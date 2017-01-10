Jeff Sessions Says Decision Allowing Abortion Deserves Respect And Will Be Followed

Despite calling the federal legalization of abortion "one of the worst, colossally erroneous Supreme Court decision of all time," Sessions said he would "respect" it.

Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions said during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that he disagreed with the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, but added that now that it's "law of the land" he will respect it.

In response to a question from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Sessions admitted that he still maintains the view that the decision, Roe vs. Wade, was "one of the worst, colossally erroneous Supreme Court decisions of all time."

"I believe it violated the constitution and really attempted to set policy and not follow law," Sessions said.

Yet he said that the decision is now "the law of the land" and "has been so established and settled for quite a long time, and it deserves respect and I would respect it and follow it."

Feinstein followed up with a question about an interview with President-elect Donald Trump on 60 Minutes, in which Trump said that same-sex marriage was "already settled, it's law. It was settled in the Supreme Court, and I'm fine with that," but maintained that Roe V. Wade should be overturned.

"Here's another question," Feinstein said. "If you believe same-sex marriage is settled law, but a woman's right to choose is not, what is the difference?"

Sessions responded that Trump's words were not his own. "I haven't said that the woman's right to choose or the Roe versus Wade is not the law of the land or not clear today," he said, "so I would follow that law."

When asked later in the hearing if he would support overturning Roe v. Wade — which President-Elect Trump vowed he would appoint Supreme Court justices to do — Sessions dismissed the question as "hypothetical" and said he could not answer it.