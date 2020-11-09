Republican Women Had A Big Night In Congress, But Their Party Is Still Overwhelmingly Male

Garett Fisbeck / AP Republican Rep.-elect Stephanie Bice on election night, after she defeated Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn in Oklahoma.

Republicans unexpectedly broke a record in the congressional elections, electing the largest number of new Republican women to Congress ever. The Grand Old Party is still overwhelmingly male, however, especially in comparison to House Democrats, who have more than three times the number of women in Congress as Republicans do. The victory was in the US House of Representatives, where, as of Monday, nonincumbent Republican women won a total of 13 elections to the House. The previous record for the most nonincumbent Republican women winning House seats was nine in 2010. Although 19 House races are outstanding as votes are still being counted, Republicans will now have at most eight women in the Senate (a Georgia runoff in January will determine if Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler holds on to her seat), and at least 24 of their 198 seats in the House filled by women, nearly doubling the number of Republican women representatives currently in their seats, 13. Nonincumbent Democratic women, in contrast, won only nine seats this election and lost five women incumbents, all of whom were elected in tough races in 2018. Still, Democrats will now have 87 women representatives in the House (down from 89), and 17 in the Senate. Republicans lost one woman senator — Arizona's Sen. Martha McSally was defeated by Democrat Mark Kelly — bringing their number of women senators to eight while Loeffler's fate is unclear.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag Republican Rep-elect. Maria Elvira Salazar will represent Floridas 27th Congressional District.

As of Monday, the number of Republican women in the House gets close to, but does not break, the record for the highest number of Republican women that have ever held seats in the House at the same time — that record was set in 2006 when Republican women held 25 seats in the House. Two House Republican women were set to retire this year, vacating their seats, but Republican women lost no incumbent House seats to Democratic challengers this election. These numbers could still change, however, as the final races are called. Democrats are projected to retain control of the House, though with a slimmer majority, but Republicans could still see gains in the number of women in their ranks. There are 19 races where the winner has not yet been called. Of those races, seven more Republican women could claim seats, or nine more Democratic women could win (only two of those races, in Texas and Iowa, feature a Democratic woman versus a Republican woman). A week ahead of the election, Kelly Dittmar, the director of research for Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics, told BuzzFeed News that Republican women were likely to gain seats in the House, but she wasn’t sure they would gain this many. “My prediction going into Election Day was that Republican women only had a chance of breaking their record if it’s a good year for Republicans, if the environment is positive for Republicans in general,” Dittmar told BuzzFeed News Wednesday morning. “But I was skeptical that the winds were shifting, all signs, surveys, and forecasts were pointing to it being a bad night for Republicans. That turned out to be wrong.” The key for the success of Republican women in particular, Dittmar said, is that the party just had more Republican women on the ballots in the first place. “There have been struggles for GOP in the past — even in good years for their party, there just have been barely any Republican women nominees,” Dittmar said. “This year Republicans had a record number of women on the ballots to begin with. … I guess the party just wasn’t ready before now.”

Thomas Mckinless / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag Rep.-elect Ashley Hinson will be the first Republican woman to represent Iowa in the House.