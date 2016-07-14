BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Apologized For Her Remarks About Donald Trump

news

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Apologized For Her Remarks About Donald Trump

After saying he was a "faker," the Supreme Court Justice called her remarks "ill-advised."

By Ema O'Connor

Headshot of Ema O'Connor

Ema O'Connor

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 14, 2016, at 10:43 a.m. ET

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made several statements this week making clear how much she disapproved of GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Cliff Owen / AP

"I can't imagine what this place would be — I can't imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president," Ginsburg told the Times Monday.

Ginsburg, under criticism, then stuck to her point of view and called Trump a "faker" in an interview with CNN.

"He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego," the Supreme Court Justice said. "How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that."

"At first, I thought it was funny," she continued. "To think that there's a possibility that he could be president ... "

Trump responded by demanding her resignation.

Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot - resign!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot - resign!

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Thursday, Ginsburg released a statement apologizing for her critiques, calling them ill-advised.

“On reflection, my recent remarks in response to press inquiries were ill-advised and I regret making them," read the statement, sent to BuzzFeed News.

"Judges should avoid commenting on a candidate for public office. In the future, I will be more circumspect.

CORRECTION

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last name was misspelled in an earlier version of this story.


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT