Ruth Bader Ginsburg Apologized For Her Remarks About Donald Trump

After saying he was a "faker," the Supreme Court Justice called her remarks "ill-advised."

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made several statements this week making clear how much she disapproved of GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"I can't imagine what this place would be — I can't imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president," Ginsburg told the Times Monday.

Ginsburg, under criticism, then stuck to her point of view and called Trump a "faker" in an interview with CNN.

"He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego," the Supreme Court Justice said. "How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that."



"At first, I thought it was funny," she continued. "To think that there's a possibility that he could be president ... "