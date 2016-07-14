Ruth Bader Ginsburg Apologized For Her Remarks About Donald Trump
After saying he was a "faker," the Supreme Court Justice called her remarks "ill-advised."
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made several statements this week making clear how much she disapproved of GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.
"I can't imagine what this place would be — I can't imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president," Ginsburg told the Times Monday.
Ginsburg, under criticism, then stuck to her point of view and called Trump a "faker" in an interview with CNN.
"He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego," the Supreme Court Justice said. "How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that."
"At first, I thought it was funny," she continued. "To think that there's a possibility that he could be president ... "
Trump responded by demanding her resignation.
On Thursday, Ginsburg released a statement apologizing for her critiques, calling them ill-advised.
“On reflection, my recent remarks in response to press inquiries were ill-advised and I regret making them," read the statement, sent to BuzzFeed News.
"Judges should avoid commenting on a candidate for public office. In the future, I will be more circumspect.
