Death Toll In Baghdad Suicide Bombing Rises To Nearly 300

Iraq's interior minister resigned after the attack — believed to be the deadliest bombing in Iraq since the U.S. invasion in 2003.

Iraq's Interior Minister Mohammed al-Ghabban resigned following a weekend suicide bombing attack that killed at least 292 people.

Ghaban told Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi he was resigning Tuesday following an outpouring of anger directed at the government over the bombing.

On Thursday, Iraq's Health Ministry announced the death toll had risen to 292 people.

Around 225 people were also injured in the attack, which is believed to be the deadliest bombing in Iraq since the U.S. invasion in 2003.

The attack was later claimed by ISIS, which said it was carried out as part of the group's "ongoing security operations."

Karrada was having one of its busiest nights of the year at the time of the bombing, with shoppers stocking up on food for the monthlong celebration of Ramadan. Others had gathered together to watch the Euro Cup.

The explosion set fire to the main street, scorching the popular al-Hadi Center and surrounding buildings.

The Iraqi government declared three days of mourning after the bombing.

Funerals were also held, including this one for five members of the same family.

Prime Minister Abadi was also heckled and harassed by angry crowds as he visited the scene of the blast Sunday.

Concerns have been raised for years about fake, non-functional, hand-held bomb detectors being sold to and used by Iraq's government at security checkpoints.

The hacker changed the homepage of the government website to an image of a bloody child and a drawing of a fake bomb detector with the ISIS symbol on it.

Sad reality about the #Baghdad bombing today is that Iraqi security forces are still using fake bomb detectors.

Many online echoed the hacker's opinion, saying the deadly bombing could have been prevented.

Shortly after the hack, the prime minister's office issued a press release saying that Iraqi security agencies would "withdraw manually held devices at checkpoints" and reopen a previous investigation into whether or not many bomb detectors are in fact functional.

A week before the tragedy, Iraqi security forces recaptured the city of Fallujah from ISIS control, thought to be a launch pad for attacks on the Iraqi capital.

The U.N. envoy for Iraq, Jan Kubis, told the Associated Press that he believes the bombing was an attempt by ISIS to "avenge their losses by targeting vulnerable civilians."

Kubis called the attack "a cowardly and heinous act of unparalleled proportions."

ISIS still controls Iraq's second-biggest city, Mosul, as well as large and well resourced areas in northern and western regions of the country.

The attacks come a year after the 2015 Ramadan attacks, in which attacks against civilians in France, Kuwait, Syria, Somalia, Tunisia, and Syria were launched by ISIS militants within a day of each other, killing around 223 civilians.