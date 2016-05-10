Julian Assange Made A Twitter For A Kitten Because He Is Bored And It Is Cute
#Counterpurrveillance
World, meet Embassy Cat (alternate names: WikiKitty, Mewlian Assange, Kittizen Purr).
Embassy Cat belongs to Julian Assange, the editor-in-chief of countersurveillance website WikiLeaks, which publishes leaked confidential documents from around the world.
The "WikiSqueak" came into our lives on Monday to keep the famed whistleblower company in his pawlitical asylum.
There are currently warrants out for Assange's arrest in connection with 2010 accusations of sexual assault. Ecuador granted Assange refuge in 2012, and he has been living in the United Kingdom's Ecuadorian Embassy ever since, unable to step outside without being deported to Sweden.
It is unclear whether the pun-affectionate feline is running its own Twitter account, or if it is being aided by its fugitive father.
But either way it's clear someone's having a good time in the fight for kittizen purrivacy.
Stay cute not mute, Embassy Cat!
Ema O'Connor is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ema O'Connor at ema.oconnor@buzzfeed.com.
