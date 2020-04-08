The ACLU filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general on Wednesday, asking it to investigate the incident and other mistreatment of pregnant immigrants.

Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images A US Border Patrol agent stands near a crossing to Mexico at the San Ysidro port of entry along the US–Mexico border near San Diego.

She gave birth to her baby while standing up, holding on to the side of a trash can in a Border Patrol station, she and her family told the American Civil Liberties Union. She was still wearing her pants.

They were in the midst of being processed by agents at the Chula Vista Border Patrol Station near San Diego, and she had repeatedly asked the agents for help, telling them how much pain she was in. Instead, she was repeatedly told to sit down and wait to be processed, she said. After about 30 minutes, her husband could hear the baby crying through the fabric of her pants. He lowered them and saw his baby’s head. Their daughters, ages 2 and 12, looked on. The dramatic birth was detailed in a complaint provided to BuzzFeed News and filed Wednesday by the ACLU and Jewish Family Service of San Diego with the US Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General. The complaint, based on interviews with the family and a review of the woman’s medical records, accuses the Border Patrol agents involved of abuse, demanding the inspector general conduct an investigation. Alongside the complaint, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal is writing a letter to Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari also demanding an investigation, according to a copy obtained by BuzzFeed News. The letter is signed by 12 other members of Congress, including Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Amy Klobuchar, and it seconds the ACLU’s demand for an investigation into the woman’s specific incident, as well as several similar instances of the mistreatment (including incidents previously reported by BuzzFeed News) of pregnant people in immigration custody, and an overhaul of DHS policies on the detainment of pregnant people. Wednesday’s complaint is the second in a series filed by the ACLU about the treatment of pregnant people in Customs and Border Protection custody. The first, filed in late January, accused CBP of many instances of “heinous abuse or neglect” when dealing with pregnant people in their custody and said the agency was even violating its own policies. Both complaints recommend that DHS stop detaining pregnant people entirely — or, if necessary, not for more than 12 hours — and that it prioritize providing medical care for pregnant migrants. Wednesday’s complaint also recommends that “fast-track deportation” policies, like the Trump administration’s “Migrant Protection Protocols” (often referred to as the “Remain in Mexico” program or MPP), not be applied to pregnant detainees. These protocols send people seeking asylum in the US back to Mexico while they await legal immigration proceedings, and have created densely populated, underserved, and dangerous camps along the US–Mexico border. There is limited housing, food, and medical care in these camps, and its inhabitants are often targeted by cartels. The family participating in the ACLU’s complaint, whose names were redacted from the complaint for their safety, is from Guatemala. Like many asylum-seekers in their situation, the family was fleeing violence and persecution in their home country. The father and 27-year-old mother traveled from their home with their two young daughters and arrived at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego in mid-May 2019, nine months before she gave birth. They were sent back to Mexico and spent nine months in a camp in Tijuana, presenting themselves at the border for three separate immigration hearings, the complaint said. During their wait, the woman became pregnant, with a due date of mid-March 2020. On Feb. 16 this year, the woman began receiving calls from the persecutors the family was fleeing, the complaint states. They began to harass her and threaten her, saying they knew she was in Tijuana and could come find her and her family. Their next immigration hearing wasn’t until May, a year after they first arrived at the border, and the family decided they couldn’t wait any longer. They set out to cross the border illegally, outside the port of entry, understanding they were likely to be apprehended by ICE, but that they would be safer in US detainment than in the camps. As they crossed the desert, the woman began to feel contractions and immense pain, she later told the ACLU. Even before they set out on their journey, she had a severe cough — but now it was growing worse. Her husband grew so concerned he attempted to call 911 from the middle of the desert, the family told the ACLU, but the call did not go through. They were soon apprehended by a Border Patrol agent. The woman was in clear distress, and her husband begged the agent for medical attention, the complaint says, but instead the agent loaded the family into his car and giving them a “rough ride” (an abusive practice in which some border agents reportedly purposefully drive badly so as to fling detainees around the car), the complaint says, and brought them to the Chula Vista Border Patrol Station for processing.

