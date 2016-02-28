Police Shooting Of Teen "Armed With Broomstick" Causes Protests In Salt Lake City

Protests erupted in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a 17-year-old Kenyan-American said to be wielding a broomstick was shot and injured by police on Saturday.

According to Salt Lake City police, officers responded around 8 p.m. to two people striking a male victim with "metal objects" in the Rio Grande district. Officers ordered them to stop.

"One of the males complied and dropped the weapon, the other continued to advance on the victim and was shot by officers," police said.

The 17-year-old who was shot has not been officially identified because he is underage, but his family on Sunday told Fox 13 his name was Mohamed. He remained in critical condition on Sunday, and his family said he was in a coma.

Selam Mohammed, who was with Mohamed at the time of the shooting, told Fox 13 the 17-year-old picked up a broken broomstick off the ground just before the police arrived.

"The police said, 'Drop it', once, then they shot him four times," Selam Mohammed said.

Mohammed said he and friends were trying to break up a fight before the police arrived.

"But the police ran in on foot and pulled their guns out already," Mohammed said. "They already had them, like, as soon as he was running he was already grabbing for his gun, not even trying to tase him or anything."

The shooting is under investigation, police said, and the investigation's results will be turned over to the local district attorney to determine if any criminal charges should be filed. Both officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.