People Think The "Rickroll" In Melania Trump's Speech Was Intentional Sabotage
"He will never, ever, give up ... and he will never, ever let you down!"
Since Melania Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention Monday night, people have noticed some, uh, ~issues~ with her speech.
Nearly all of the shock has come from Melania's apparent "borrowing" from Michelle Obama's 2008 speech. But some people glossed over another Easter egg:
Did you catch that? Maybe with some music this time...
A quick explainer for those who have never been "Rickrolled" in their lives (lucky you!): Rickrolling is an internet-originated practice of sneaking an excerpt from Rick Astley's 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up," into unexpected places.
The actual lyrics in question are:
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
So. Did Melania Trump just successfully pull off the most public and rickroll of all time?
Or, people wondered, was there something more sinister at hand?
Was it an inside job? The internet seems to think so.
But, if it is sabotage... who is the saboteur? Was Chris Christie taking revenge for not getting VP?
Or maybe it was a mole from the other side!
But others think it wasn't sabotage at all, but instead, a coded plea.
Or just some innocent childhood pranking.
In any case, this is for sure: This presidential campaign will never ever give up, and it will definitely never ever let you down.
