People Think The "Rickroll" In Melania Trump's Speech Was Intentional Sabotage

"He will never, ever, give up ... and he will never, ever let you down!"

Since Melania Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention Monday night, people have noticed some, uh, ~ issues ~ with her speech.

Donald Trump, Melania said, "will never ever give up, and most importantly, he will never ever let you down."

I thought the thing about Melania Trump's speech including a Rickroll was a joke. Watched the video. IT'S REAL.

Nearly all of the shock has come from Melania's apparent "borrowing" from Michelle Obama's 2008 speech. But some people glossed over another Easter egg:

Did you catch that? Maybe with some music this time...

A quick explainer for those who have never been "Rickrolled" in their lives (lucky you!): Rickrolling is an internet-originated practice of sneaking an excerpt from Rick Astley's 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up," into unexpected places.

The actual lyrics in question are:

Never gonna give you up

Never gonna let you down