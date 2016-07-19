People Think The "Rickroll" In Melania Trump's Speech Was Intentional Sabotage

"He will never, ever, give up ... and he will never, ever let you down!"

I thought the thing about Melania Trump's speech including a Rickroll was a joke. Watched the video. IT'S REAL.

Nearly all of the shock has come from Melania's apparent "borrowing" from Michelle Obama's 2008 speech. But some people glossed over another Easter egg:

Did you catch that? Maybe with some music this time...

A quick explainer for those who have never been "Rickrolled" in their lives (lucky you!): Rickrolling is an internet-originated practice of sneaking an excerpt from Rick Astley's 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up," into unexpected places.

The actual lyrics in question are:

Never gonna give you up

Never gonna let you down