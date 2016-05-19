Oklahoma Governor Vetoes Bill That Would Criminalize Abortion

Under the bill, a doctor who performed an abortion could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed the legislation Friday.

Oklahoma's governor vetoed a bill Friday that would make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion except in cases where the mother's life is in jeopardy, saying it "would not withstand a criminal constitutional legal challenge."

The bill, which was authored by Republican state Senator Nathan Dahm, would also authorize the revocation of medical licenses for those physicians who perform abortions.

"The bill is so ambiguous and so vague that doctors cannot be certain what medical circumstances would be considered 'necessary to preserve the life of the mother,'" Gov. Mary Fallin, a Republican, said in a statement. "The absence of any definition, analysis or medical standard renders this exception vague, indefinite and vulnerable to subjective interpretation and application."

Under the bill, a doctor who performs an abortion could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The bill passed in the senate 33 to 12 with no debate before being sent to Fallin's office.

"Since I believe life begins at conception, it should be protected, and I believe it's a core function of state government to defend that life from the beginning of conception," Dahm told the Senate.

Similar bills regulating abortion had been tossed out by Oklahoma lawmakers in the past, while others have been overturned by the Supreme Court in the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade, in which justices ruled that it was a violation of the 14th Amendment to obstruct a woman's ability to get an abortion.

"While I consistently have and continue to support a re-examination of the United States Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade, this legislation cannot accomplish that re-examination," Fallin wrote.