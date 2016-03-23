Obama Responds To GOP Candidates' Suggestions On How To Defeat ISIS

"Any approach that would ... target [Muslims] for discrimination is not only wrong and un-American," Obama said Wednesday, "but counterproductive."

President Obama shot down solutions touted by GOP candidates for dealing with ISIS in the wake of the terror attacks in Brussels, including Sen. Ted Cruz's plan to "carpet bomb [ISIS] into oblivion."

Speaking at a joint news conference on Wednesday with Argentinian President Maurico Macri, Obama rejected the plans as "inhumane" and "counterproductive."

"When I hear someone say we should carpet bomb Iraq or Syria, not only is that inhumane, not only is that contrary to our values, but it would also be an extraordinary mechanism for ISIL to recruit more people willing to die, to explode a bomb in an airport, or in a metro station," Obama said, standing in the gilded hall of the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires. "That’s not a smart strategy."

Obama – who was on of a political tour of Latin America when multiple terror attacks in Brussels killed at least 31 people on Tuesday – went on to address other statements made by GOP candidates about ISIS and Muslim Americans.

"One of the great strengths in the U.S., and part of the reasons we have not seen more attacks is we have an extraordinarily successful, patriotic, integrated Muslim-American community," Obama said.

"So any approach that would single them out or target them for discrimination is

not only wrong and un-American," the president continued, "but it also would be counterproductive because it would reduce the strength, the antibodies we have to resist terrorism."

Obama also addressed suggestions by Cruz that law enforcement "patrol and secure Muslim neighborhoods in the U.S."

"I just left a country that engages in that kind of neighborhood surveillance," Obama said, referring to his historic trip to Cuba. The president also noted that Cuba was also the very country Cruz's father "escaped for America" from.

"The notion that we would start down that slippery slope makes absolutely no sense," Obama said. "It’s not who we are and it would not help us defeat ISIL."