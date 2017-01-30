New York Governor Wants To Add Abortion Rights To The State Constitution

Doing so, however, will require approval from voters and the state legislature.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced his intent to make legal abortion part of the state constitution.

During a rally to "stand with Planned Parenthood," the Democratic governor told the crowd he wants to make Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion — an amendment to New York's state constitution.

The announcement comes one day before President Donald Trump is set to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court. Trump has repeatedly said he will nominate a justice who would overturn Roe v. Wade.

"As Washington seeks to limit women's rights, we seek to protect them," Cuomo said at the rally. "We will not allow the progress of the women's movement to be stopped, and we must seize this opportunity to bring the state and the nation forward and stand up for women's health. Make no mistake, we will always protect the right to choose in New York."



But adding Roe v. Wade to the state constitution would require two rounds of votes in the state legislature (which is largely anti-abortion) and then, if passed, would be put to state voters.

Cuomo's announcement also comes on the heels of a report released by New York Civil Liberties Union noting that the state's abortion laws are more limiting than those allowed under Roe v. Wade.

New York's law legalizing abortion was passed three years before the Supreme Court decision and criminalizes late-term abortions after 24-weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for cases where the life of the mother is threatened, but not for when the fetus will not survive birth.