North Carolina Attorney General Refuses To Defend Anti-LGBT Law

North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he would not defend a recently passed state law that nullified local LGBT rights ordinances, saying it was unconstitutional.

On Monday, a collection of state and national LGBT and anti-discrimination groups filed the lawsuit against the state, arguing that a recently passed law — part of which restricts transgender people's access to public restrooms that correspond with their gender identity — singled out LGBT people for "disfavored treatment" and "explicitly [writes] discrimination against transgender people into state law."

Speaking at press conference in Raleigh, the state capital, Cooper called the law a "national embarrassment," and argued that it was not only "unconstitutional" but a drain on North Carolina's economy, due to the increased litigation that will be waged against the state, as well as the negative effects on small businesses.

"Over the last 15 years our office has defended state officials and agencies when [they] have been sued," the Democratic attorney general said. "We will continue to do this, but we will not defend the constitutionality of this bill."

He said his office would "have nothing to do with this."



Cooper explained that on top of the prior reasons listed for not supporting the bill, it also went directly against a nondiscrimination policy that was instated in his office in 2001.



"I made a promise," Cooper said about the policy, "that any employee who gets the job done here should be welcome without fear of discrimination. House Bill 2 is in direct conflict with our policy."