No, There Aren't Voting Machine Problems Across The "Entire Country" As Trump Claims

"Utah officials reported machine problems across one entire COUNTY, not the entire COUNTRY."

Just out according to @CNN: "Utah officials report voting machine problems across entire country"

Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that there were problems with voting machines being reported across the US, citing a CNN report.

No. Utah officials reported machine problems across one entire COUNTY, not the entire COUNTRY. https://t.co/6jWMw7qzvQ

CNN's Brian Stelter was quick to point that this is not true.

Utah election officials reported a "technical snafu" affecting all 37 polling stations in a county, but did not affect any stations in Salt Lake City, the most populated part of the state.

Trump was responding to a report from Wolf Blitzer on CNN about faulty voting machines in a Washington County in Utah.

Of course there is large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day. Why do Republican leaders deny what is going on? So naive!

Throughout his campaign, Trump has alleged that the election is rigged. Three weeks ago he claimed there would be "large scale voter fraud."

The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD

There have been a few problems on Tuesday, but they've been fairly minor in comparison to Trump's apocalyptic predictions. And they haven't all been shady Democrats, as Trump suggested.

Man with "FAGGOTS VOTE DEM" sign + handgun detained after moving closer to polls in Spring Tx @HoustonChron #Houvote

A Houston Chronicle reporter tweeted that a man with a gun and a sign that read "FAGGOTS VOTE DEM" was escorted from a polling place in Spring, Texas.

Deputies handcuffed man with sign&gun near his truck, which is just outside 100ft mark from the polls

Man with gun and "FAGGOTS VOTE DEM" sign released. No charges, police say in Spring tx @HoustonChron #Houvote

The incident quickly de-escalated, though.

BuzzFeed News confirmed with the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office that officers responded to the man at the polls and that he did have a gun on his hip and an offensive sign.

Chief Matt Rodrigue told BuzzFeed News that the man did not enter the polling place, which would have been a third-degree felony.

The incident resolved without a physical altercation, Rodrigue told BuzzFeed News, and even without a verbal one; the man reportedly did not get into arguments with voters.

The local district attorney's office determined that no crime had taken place and declined to press charges.

Rodrigue said his department had not received any other reports of voter intimidation.

The Chronicle reported few issues beyond long lines and delays due to voting machine malfunctions, including one update that read, "10:30 a.m. - No issues for voters at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Pasadena."