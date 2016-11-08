No, There Aren't Voting Machine Problems Across The "Entire Country" As Trump Claims
"Utah officials reported machine problems across one entire COUNTY, not the entire COUNTRY."
Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that there were problems with voting machines being reported across the US, citing a CNN report.
CNN's Brian Stelter was quick to point that this is not true.
Trump was responding to a report from Wolf Blitzer on CNN about faulty voting machines in a Washington County in Utah.
Utah election officials reported a "technical snafu" affecting all 37 polling stations in a county, but did not affect any stations in Salt Lake City, the most populated part of the state.
Throughout his campaign, Trump has alleged that the election is rigged. Three weeks ago he claimed there would be "large scale voter fraud."
There have been a few problems on Tuesday, but they've been fairly minor in comparison to Trump's apocalyptic predictions. And they haven't all been shady Democrats, as Trump suggested.
A Houston Chronicle reporter tweeted that a man with a gun and a sign that read "FAGGOTS VOTE DEM" was escorted from a polling place in Spring, Texas.
The incident quickly de-escalated, though.
BuzzFeed News confirmed with the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office that officers responded to the man at the polls and that he did have a gun on his hip and an offensive sign.
Chief Matt Rodrigue told BuzzFeed News that the man did not enter the polling place, which would have been a third-degree felony.
The incident resolved without a physical altercation, Rodrigue told BuzzFeed News, and even without a verbal one; the man reportedly did not get into arguments with voters.
The local district attorney's office determined that no crime had taken place and declined to press charges.
Rodrigue said his department had not received any other reports of voter intimidation.
The Chronicle reported few issues beyond long lines and delays due to voting machine malfunctions, including one update that read, "10:30 a.m. - No issues for voters at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Pasadena."
Brittany Foreman, a voter in Pennsylvania, alleged in a video posted to the the Philadelphia GOP's Twitter account that she had witnessed voter fraud.
"I witnessed committee member John Bush assisting people on voting. I was told by assistants that he was not supposed to be in the room."
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office told BuzzFeed News it was looking into Foreman's claims.
Overall, though, the DA's office was not concerned that voting and the polls had been severely compromised.
Pittsburgh local news reported that two machines in one district and others scattered throughout the city changed votes to favor Clinton.
The issue was not widespread.
A video of an allegedly broken voting machine in Philadelphia received widespread attention on Twitter.
When BuzzFeed News spoke with the author of the tape, however, he said he had, in fact, been able to vote for Donald Trump. The machine was fixed by the time he recorded his video.
From BuzzFeed News cybersecurity correspondent Sheera Frenkel's story on the video:
Elections officials stressed to BuzzFeed News that machines break during every election year, and that broken machines are immediately replaced or fixed. So far, voting machine problems have been reported in North Carolina, New York, Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, and Ohio, though in each cases they have been limited to isolated machines that were immediately fixed.
Hacking an election is actually quite difficult.
Kay Stimson, from the National Association of Secretaries of State, told BuzzFeed News that as of 2 p.m. ET there had been no reports of any widespread issues affecting voting machines.
The machines haven't been malfunctioning any more than usual.
“There are isolated reports of issues, with specific machines. What we are seeing are a lot of places dealing with a heavy volume of turnout, trying to brace for how to deal with lines building up,” said Kay Stimson, a spokeswoman for the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the organization to which each state reports issues it might be having during election day. “We aren’t seeing anything widespread, we aren’t seeing any widespread issues.”
