New Abortion Restrictions Prompt Heated Fight In Alabama

At one point, members of Black Caucus broke into a round of "We Shall Overcome" as the House speaker called for security to restore order.

Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday sent two bills to the governor's desk that will further curtail abortion providers despite heated protests from Democrats.

At one point, the Black Caucus started singing "We Shall Overcome" and security was called in as Democrats tried unsuccessfully to block the bills in the Republican-controlled House.

If signed by Republican Gov. Robert Bentley, the bills would prohibit abortion clinics from operating within 2,000 feet of any public school for kindergarten through eighth grade, as well as ban the second trimester abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation, or D&E.

The new legislation would likely lead to two clinics shutting down in a state that has become a battleground for abortion rights.

In 2013, Bentley signed a law requiring abortion clinics to have an emergency room doctor willing to sign onto admitting privileges with the clinic. In a state as conservative as Alabama, finding such a doctor within a strict time frame can prove difficult, and one clinic shut down.

House Democrats began Wednesday confident they could filibuster and "run out the clock" for the two bills, said Susan Watson, executive director of American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama.

"But it quickly became clear that the Republican leadership wasn't playing by the rules," Watson told BuzzFeed News.

House Speaker Mike Hubbard allowed little debate and when he called for a vote, the Black Caucus stood up and sang "We Shall Overcome," made famous during the civil rights protests of the1960s.

Hubbard, who was recently indicted on 23 felony charges including political corruption, called security twice, AL.com reported, saying members couldn't hear the floor vote.

In the end, the two abortion bills passed on a vote of 73 to 18.