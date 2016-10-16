BuzzFeed News

Police Say A Republican Building In North Carolina Was Firebombed

The words "Nazi Republicans get out of town or else" were also spray-painted on a building in Hillsborough.

By Ema O'Connor and Claudia Koerner

Last updated on October 16, 2016, at 10:10 p.m. ET

Posted on October 16, 2016, at 4:57 p.m. ET

Firebomb through window that said "freedom speaks" at orange co gop. This will not deter good people from exercisin… https://t.co/1wAqf7Sgws
Kami Mueller @kamimueller

The Republican campaign headquarters was firebombed in Hillsborough, North Carolina, on Saturday night, police said.

A flammable liquid was tossed through the front window of the office, setting the interior on fire temporarily and damaging furniture, the Hillsborough Police Department said in a statement.

"The flammable substance appears to have ignited inside the building, burned some furniture, and damaged the building’s interior before going out," police said. "The substance was housed in a bottle thrown through one of the building’s front windows."

Vandals also spray-painted a building next door with a swastika and the words "Nazi Republicans get out of town or else."

No one was in the building at the time, and police are investigating the act as vandalism and "hate graffiti."

Hillary Clinton issued a statement on Twitter Sunday calling the attack "horrific and unacceptable."

The attack on the Orange County HQ @NCGOP office is horrific and unacceptable. Very grateful that everyone is safe.
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens also issued a statement about the vandalism.

“This highly disturbing act goes far beyond vandalizing property; it willfully threatens our community’s safety via fire, and its hateful message undermines decency, respect, and integrity in civic participation," Stevens wrote Sunday.

“Acts like this have no place in our community. Our law enforcement officials are responding quickly and thoroughly to investigate this reprehensible act and prosecute the perpetrators.”

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory called the incident "an attack on our democracy."

"Violence has no place in our society — but especially in our elections," McCrory said in a written statement. "Fortunately no one was injured; however, I will use every resource as governor to assist local authorities in this investigation.”

The NC GOP just put out a release saying its Hillsborough office was firebombed
Gabriel Debenedetti @gdebenedetti

The Hillsborough police did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for more information.

North Carolina GOP spokesperson Kami Mueller tweeted pictures of the incident, saying the act "will not deter good people from exercising their rights."

Orange County NC GOP HQ in Hillsborough was firebombed, “Nazi Republicans Leave Town” spraypainted on building
Markeece Young @YoungBLKRepub

By Sunday night, Democrats had rallied to raise more than $13,000 toward reopening the GOP office.

"This is not how Americans resolve their differences," a GoFundMe page said. "We talk, we argue, sometimes we march, and most of all we vote. We do not resort to violence by individuals or by mobs.

So, let's all pitch in, no matter what your party affiliation, in and get that office open again quickly."

NC Repub office fire-bombed. Horrible msg painted on wall. Dems, let's go high and kick in to re-open that office! https://t.co/ACDF1xvNY0
David Weinberger @dweinberger

Within 40 minutes, the GoFundMe surpassed its $10,000 goal — a victory for democracy and civility, campaign organizer David Weinberger wrote on Twitter.

GOAL MET! It took less than 40 non-partisan mins to raise $10,000 to re-open firebombed Repub office. A thirst for civility &amp; democracy!
David Weinberger @dweinberger

