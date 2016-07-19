Melania Trump Delivered A Rare Speech About Her Husband

Trump's third wife had been notably quiet during his campaign up to this point.

On the first day of the Republican National Convention, Melania Trump stepped onto the stage to give her highest-profile speech yet on behalf of her husband.

Donald Trump first walked onto the stage in silhouette — it was something out of the WWE — to Queen's "We Are The Champions," before giving his third wife a short introduction.

"Donald has a great and deep and unbending determination and a never-give-up attitude," the 46-year-old former model said of her husband of 12 years.

"With all of my heart I know that he will make a great and lasting difference."

Melania has been notably quiet during Trump's campaign. Ivanka Trump, Trump's oldest daughter and child of his first wife, makes the most speeches and introductions of any Trump family member. Melania's longest speech before Monday night was a total of 90 seconds, CNN reported.

Melania began her speech by discussing her childhood in Slovenia and the values taught to her by her family. "My elegant and hardworking mother, Emalia, introduced me to fashion and beauty," she said. "My father, Victor, instilled in me a passion for business and travel."

She added that she wants to instill these morals and values of hard work and respect for others that her parents taught her, in her and Trump's 10-year-old son Barron, and the other children of the US, a segment it was later pointed out was taken from Michelle Obama's speech about her husband from the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

"On July 28th, 2006, I was very proud to become citizen of the United States. The greatest privilege on planet Earth," Melania said. "I cannot, or will not take the freedoms this country offers for granted."