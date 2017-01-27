Thousands Of People Marched Against Abortion Rights After The Vice President Spoke

Thousands have turned out in Washington, DC, for the March for Life. Mike Pence became the highest-level elected official to address the crowd.

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the annual March for Life in Washington, DC, on Friday, making him the highest-elected official to address the crowd in person.

At the top of his speech, he said that President Trump asked him to speak, adding that Trump "stands for a stronger America, a more prosperous America, and a president who I proudly say stands for the right to life."

Earlier Friday, Trump — who had defended Planned Parenthood during his campaign — tweeted, "The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching --- you have my full support!"

"It's the best day I've ever seen for the March of Life in more ways than one. I'm deeply humbled to stand before you today, deeply humbled to be the first vice president of the United States to ever have the privilege to attend this historic gathering," Pence said.

He said that next week, Trump will nominate a Supreme Court justice who is against abortion rights and "who will uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in our constitution in the tradition of the late and great justice Antonin Scalia."

"Life is winning in America," he repeated.