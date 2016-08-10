Teen Who Scaled Trump Tower In Manhattan Faces Criminal Charges

Stephen Rogata of Virginia, who climbed nearly 21 stories of the 68-story building using suction cups, was charged with trespassing and reckless endangerment.

A 19-year-old man, who used suction cups to scale Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and reckless endangerment, the New York Police Department said Thursday.

NYPD officers removed the windows above Rogata on the 21st floor of the 68-story building and snatched him out of the air, hours after he began climbing the building.

At a news conference after the incident, police officials said the climber was a 20-year-old man from Virginia who traveled to New York City Tuesday and stayed in a hotel overnight.

Police said on Wednesday that he "previously went by one name and now he goes by another name."

Officials said they worked to prevent the man's progress up the building by removing window panes. That eventually limited him to ascending a single, narrow piece of glass — which, police said, could have cracked under his weight.

As the man climbed onto that piece of glass, New York Police Detective Williams grabbed him and pulled him into the building.

"I reached out and took hold of his hand and said, 'Sir, you need to come with me,'" Williams told reporters Wednesday evening.

Once the man was inside the building, he surrendered peacefully and was arrested, Williams said. Police then took the man to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.