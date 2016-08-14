Ryan Lochte And Teammates Say They Were Robbed At Gunpoint In Rio

Olympic officials initially denied anything had taken place, but Lochte and his teammates then spoke out.

US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and three fellow competitors were robbed by men "posing as armed officers" in Rio early Sunday morning, he and his teammates said.

Lochte confirmed the incident to NBC hours after his mother, Illeana Lochte, told Fox Sports about it.

"The guy pulled out his gun, he cocked it, put it to my forehead and he said, 'Get down,'" Lochte said, describing the incident. "I put my hands up, I was like 'whatever.' He took our money, he took my wallet — he left my cell phone, he left my credentials."

A spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) initially called Lochte's mother's claims "absolutely not true."

However, the US Olympic Committee (USOC) later confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the incident had in fact occurred.

"According to four members of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team (Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger, Jimmy Feigen and Ryan Lochte)," USOC spokesperson Patrick Sandusky said in an email, "they left France House early Sunday morning in a taxi headed for the Olympic Village."

Sandusky said the athletes' taxi was stopped by multiple men posing as armed police officers who demanded the Americans' money and "other personal belongings."

He added that the swimmers are now safe and cooperating with authorities.