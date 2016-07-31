Ghazala Khan Calls Trump "Ignorant" After He Claimed She Had "Nothing To Say"

After Trump suggested that Ghazala Khan's husband didn't allow her to talk at the Democratic National Convention, she wrote an Op-Ed for the Washington Post .

During last week's DNC, Ghazala Khan's husband, Khizr, gave a moving speech about his son, a Muslim, and blasted Trump for his incendiary comments about Muslims. During the speech, Ghazala stood by his side, and Trump later suggested that Khizr was preventing his wife from speaking.

Ghazala spoke of the sacrifice she made letting her son go to war for the US, and her and her husband's fear for his safety.

"I had already been through one war, in Pakistan in 1965, when I was just a high school student. So I was very scared," she wrote.

"You can sacrifice yourself, but you cannot take it that your kids will do this."

In 2004, Ghazala and Khizr's son, Humayun, told his fellow soldiers and nearby civilians to stand back while he went to investigate a suspicious car. The car was equipped with a bomb and exploded, killing Humayun but sparing those around him.

Khan explained that her husband had asked her to speak at the convention, but that she was far too upset and emotional to keep it together in front of a crowd.

"Walking onto the convention stage, with a huge picture of my son behind me, I could hardly control myself. What mother could?" Khan asked.

"Donald Trump has children whom he loves. Does he really need to wonder why I did not speak?"

Khan also responded directly to Trump's insinuation that she was being oppressed by her religion, and that the reason she did not talk was because she was a Muslim woman.

My religion teaches me that all human beings are equal in God’s eyes. Husband and wife are part of each other; you should love and respect each other so you can take care of the family.



When Donald Trump is talking about Islam, he is ignorant. If he studied the real Islam and Koran, all the ideas he gets from terrorists would change, because terrorism is a different religion.



Donald Trump said he has made a lot of sacrifices. He doesn’t know what the word sacrifice means