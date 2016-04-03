Kesha Claims She Was Told To Say She Lied About Allegedly Being Raped By Dr. Luke

"I would rather let the truth ruin my career than lie for a monster ever again," Kesha said in a post on Instagram.

In an Instagram post Sunday, pop singer Kesha claimed that she was offered a way out of her contract with a former music producer, who she claims abused and sexually assaulted her for years, if she were to say that she lied about the alleged abuse.

so. I got offered my freedom IF i were to lie. I would have to APOLOGIZE publicly and say that I never got raped.



THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS behind closed doors. I will not take back the TRUTH. I would rather let the truth ruin my career than lie for a monster ever again.

Kesha has been locked in a legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke, who has an exclusive contract with the singer that prevents her from creating music with any other producer.

Kesha claims that the Sony producer, aka Lukasz Gottwald, physically abused her and raped her for years.

In February, Judge Shirley Kornreich denied Kesha's request for an injunction, ruling that releasing the singer from the contract under Sony would cause irreparable damage to the record labels involved. Sony also pledged to allow Kesha to work with other producers.

On March 20, Kesha appealed the judge's decision, arguing that continuing her contact under Dr. Luke was tantamount to slavery.

Kesha and her lawyer, Mark Geragos, also argue that Kesha's inability to produce music since dueling lawsuits were filed in October had the potential to kill her career.

A source close to the case told BuzzFeed News that nothing new had occurred within the past 24 hours, but that Geragos was in the process of attempting to bring Daniel Petrocelli – an attorney best known for his work in a wrongful death lawsuit against O.J. Simpson – onto Kesha's legal team.

Dr. Luke has denied Kesha's allegations of abuse and rape, with his legal team arguing the claims were concocted by the singer to get out of her current contract for a more lucrative deal. Dr. Luke's lawyers did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

A hearing for the appeal has not yet been scheduled.