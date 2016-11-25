Clinton Campaign Joins Jill Stein's Recount Of Votes In Wisconsin

However, a member of the Clinton camp said they have not "uncovered any actionable evidence of hacking or outside attempts to alter the voting technology."

Hillary Clinton's campaign on Saturday announced they would participate in former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's recount of the votes cast for president in at least one state.

Stein filed a petition in Wisconsin on Friday some 90 minutes before the 5 p.m deadline requesting a recount of the votes cast for president, Wisconsin Elections Commission officials said.

Marc Elias, general counsel for the Clinton campaign, wrote in a post on Medium on Saturday that "now that a recount has been initiated in Wisconsin, we intend to participate in order to ensure the process proceeds in a manner that is fair to all sides."

He cautioned, however, that the Clinton camp had not previously pushed for a recount because they "had not uncovered any actionable evidence of hacking or outside attempts to alter the voting technology."

Elias said the campaign had "quietly taken a number of steps in the last two weeks to rule out any possibility of outside interference in the vote tally in these critical battleground states," including reaching out to lawyers and data scientists to examine the possibility of hacked voting results, and monitoring and staffing post-election canvasses and double-checking the math.

Stein has quickly raised $4.7 million from left-leaning voters concerned about voter fraud in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. She also set aside $2.5 million for the Wisconsin recount — which election officials said would cost around $1 million — and vowed to file the request before its deadline.

Under the state's electoral laws, the Stein campaign will have to pay the entire estimated cost for the recount before it can be ordered.