An Inmate Climbed To The Top Of New Orleans Prison Roof

The prisoner sat on the roof in his underwear, smoked a cigarette, and cried for an hour before he was taken back into custody.

A teenage prisoner briefly escaped custody and climbed to the roof of a New Orleans jail on Tuesday morning while on his way to court.

Devontay Jenkins, 18, was being escorted from his prison cell to court on Tuesday morning when he requested a bathroom break, the New Orleans Advocate reported.

He then slipped behind the outdoor toilet and ran up a stairwell to the roof of the Old Parish Prison.

Jenkins ran up to the guard tower on top of the building and sat down on the ledge, a spokesperson for the New Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office told the Advocate.

“He just ran up the tower and perched himself on this raised roof,” Stelly said. “He’s got one foot over the ledge.”

Photographs showed Jenkins then took off his orange jumpsuit until it hung off the shackles around his ankles.