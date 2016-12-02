House Doubles Budget For Planned Parenthood Investigations Panel

WASHINGTON — Following a lively debate Thursday, the House of Representatives voted to add an additional $800,000 to the budget for the congressional panel investigating Planned Parenthood, despite the fact that the committee may not exist anymore come January.



The 14-person panel, informally called the Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives, will continue to investigate Planned Parenthood's use of fetal tissue and its connections to the tissue procurement agency StemExpress. But it's unclear whether the panel will continue in the next Congress which begins next year.

Republicans on the panel accuse both Planned Parenthood and StemExpress of lying to women about what kinds of research fetal tissue can be used for in order to persuade them to have abortion. They have also accused Planned Parenthood of providing StemExpress with confidential patient information. Both organizations deny these accusations, though a Planned Parenthood consent form shows that the organization incorrectly stated that fetal tissue has been used to "treat and cure" Alzheimer's, cancer, and AIDS.



The committee is the third iteration of congressional investigations into Planned Parenthood in response to last year's release of heavily-edited, secretly-recorded videos made by an anti-abortion advocate. The videos show Planned Parenthood employees discussing the process of procuring fetal tissue from abortions and transferring it to agencies and labs for medical research.



All three of the committees — and thirteen state investigations — have sought evidence that Planned Parenthood and StemExpress profited off of the sale of fetal tissue, though none have uncovered wrongdoing.



The latest panel subpoenaed StemExpress and its chief executive, Cate Dyer, and, in September voted along party lines to recommend contempt charges for Dyer, arguing that the company had not complied. Democrats disagreed and staged a walkout in protest of the vote, which did not advance to the House floor.

The $800,000 is "necessary funding to allow us to complete our work," the panel said in a statement. They would not clarify further to BuzzFeed News what that work will entail and what exactly the funding will go toward.



The panel will formally cease to exist once the 115th Congress takes over in January. But it is possible that it could take on a fourth form. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, a Democratic member on the panel, told BuzzFeed News that she thinks that with Trump in the White House another investigative committee may not be necessary. Republicans will instead pursue the many other "avenues" that just opened for them "to pursue their anti-choice, anti-contraception, anti-abortion, anti-sex education, anti-women’s health agenda," Schakowsky argued, listing them on her fingers.



