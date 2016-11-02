Here Are The Officers Killed In The Des Moines Police Shootings

Tony Beminio, 39, was a husband and father. Justin Martin, 24, was new to the force.

Officer Justin Martin and Sgt. Anthony Beminio were shot and killed Wednesday near the Des Moines, Iowa, area. The suspect, Scott Michael Greene, has been taken into custody.

The two officers were separately shot and killed in the town of Urbandale after Greene, 46, approached them, asking them to call 911, police said in a press conference Wednesday. The officers did not have time to "interact with the suspect" or to "defend themselves" before they were fatally shot, police said.

Martin was found dead, seated in his squad car, by officers responding to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. in Urbandale Wednesday morning. Around 20 minutes later, Beminio was shot, also while seated in his car, at an intersection about 2 miles from the first shooting.

Beminio was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Greene was taken into custody by police about seven hours later, and brought to a hospital where he remains "sick," the police said. He has not yet been arrested or charged.

Beminio and Greene may have interacted in the past, police said in a press conference Wednesday, though it does not appear that Martin had ever had contact with the suspect.

Both officers were graduates of Simpson College in Indianola, which released a statement Wednesday, giving condolences to the officers' families.

“The loss of any police officer in such a senseless act of violence is a tragedy,” Simpson President Jay Simmons said. “This is almost too much to bear. We all extend our deepest sympathy to the families of Anthony and Justin. We consider them part of our family, too.”

Members of the Simpson wrestling team donned blue socks during their meet at Cornell College in honor of the two officers, the statement said.

Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said there are no GoFundMe accounts authorized by the family and friends of the two officers. The only official memorial donation page was set up by the police departments.