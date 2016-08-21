BuzzFeed News

The Cincinnati Zoo Deleted Its Twitter Account Amid Harambe Trolling

news

IT'S WHAT HARAMBE WOULD HAVE WANTED.

By Ema O'Connor

Ema O'Connor

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 23, 2016, at 9:44 a.m. ET

Posted on August 21, 2016, at 6:00 p.m. ET

The Cincinnati Zoo, site of #HarambeGate, has been trying to move on from the gorilla's notorious death by tweeting cute animal facts.

As distinctive as a fingerprint, every zebra has a unique pattern of stripes. https://t.co/GIqnPNKwO5
Cincinnati Zoo @CincinnatiZoo

As distinctive as a fingerprint, every zebra has a unique pattern of stripes. https://t.co/GIqnPNKwO5

But the problem is, the Harambe lovers of the world just won't let them. Every time the zoo's poor social media manager tweets, the Harambe trolls come out.

I see Cincinnati Zoo has gone and tweeted again
Alan White @aljwhite

I see Cincinnati Zoo has gone and tweeted again

Look at these grey flamingos! Everyone loves flamingos, right?

Watch for our young flamingos walking around the Zoo on your next visit! #birdsareawesome https://t.co/SQiJIgEf2A
Cincinnati Zoo @CincinnatiZoo

Watch for our young flamingos walking around the Zoo on your next visit! #birdsareawesome https://t.co/SQiJIgEf2A

Right, everybody. Everybody like Harambe. Harambe LOVED flamingos.

Twitter
Such a fun fact about this pretty snow leopard!!

Snow leopards like Renji have a tail that is up to 3ft long to help with balance #caturday https://t.co/VyZjIIy7P5
Cincinnati Zoo @CincinnatiZoo

Snow leopards like Renji have a tail that is up to 3ft long to help with balance #caturday https://t.co/VyZjIIy7P5

You know who would have really enjoyed this fact? HARAMBE. Harambe LOVED animal facts!

Twitter

Thought this adorable baby cheetah in a shirt advertising a fundraising race might throw off the Harambe fanatics?

Today is the last day to pre-register for the #CheetahRun5K on Aug. 28th! https://t.co/a5LznbDlQ9
Cincinnati Zoo @CincinnatiZoo

Today is the last day to pre-register for the #CheetahRun5K on Aug. 28th! https://t.co/a5LznbDlQ9

You thought WRONG. #NeverForget #Harambe4Ever

Twitter
Still, some people had some sympathy for the zoo.

If you think you have it bad, be happy you don't run the Cincinnati Zoo Twitter account.
Anth @__Kessel

If you think you have it bad, be happy you don't run the Cincinnati Zoo Twitter account.

Others even tried to tweet some nice things at them, to switch up their mentions a bit. Wrong move, Stephanie.

Twitter

The trolling got so bad that by Tuesday morning, the Cincinnati Zoo had deleted its Twitter account. 👀

Twitter: @cincinnatizoo

Don't you get it, Cincinnati? It will ALWAYS come back to Harambe.

Harambe hugs for Pinky.. Heaven gained another real one #RIP
who @Texas4Dever

Harambe hugs for Pinky.. Heaven gained another real one #RIP

ALWAYS.

Omg
Marin Cogan @marincogan

Omg

