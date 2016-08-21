Rudy Giuliani Told People To Ignore The Media And Google Conspiracy Theories

"Go online and put down, 'Hillary Clinton illness,' and take a look at the videos yourself."

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that voters should not trust mainstream media, but instead search the internet for information on Hillary Clinton's health.

When Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream asked Giuliani about Trump's lagging poll numbers, Giuliani responded that Clinton has "an entire media empire," — including the New York Times, ABC, and CBS, among others — working on her behalf.

"She has an entire media empire that...fails to point out several signs of illness by her. All you got to do is go online."

Bream countered that Clinton's campaign has vehemently denied the unsubstantiated claims she is in poor health, releasing medical records last year to prove her fitness.

"Go online and put down, 'Hillary Clinton illness,' and take a look at the videos yourself," Giuliani responded.

So, we did!