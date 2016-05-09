A 7-Year-Old Boy Who Grew Out His Hair For Cancer Patients Now Has Cancer

“As long as we are doing this as a family, we got this.”

This is Vinny Desautels, a 7-year-old boy who had been growing his hair out for two years to donate to children with cancer.

While growing out his hair, he was teased relentlessly by his classmates, his family wrote on the crowdfunding page for his illness.

"He was mistaken for a girl many times," his father, Jason Desautels, told a local Fox News affiliate. "But Vinny took it like a champ and was like, 'Nah, I'm a boy.'"

"I want to help people so they don't have to go to the doctors to fight cancer," Vinny Desautles said.

So when he turned 7, he donated his 13 inches of locks to create wigs for children undergoing chemotherapy.

"Everyone got excited when mom cut the ponytails off," Vinny added. "I was happy."