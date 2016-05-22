Former Megadeth Drummer Nick Menza Dies After Collapsing Onstage

Megadeth in 1997. From left: Nick Menza, Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, and Dave Mustaine.

Nick Menza, who played on many of thrash metal band Megadeth's most popular albums, has died after collapsing on stage while playing a show. He was 51.

Menza was in the middle of a performance with his new band OHM at the Baked Potato club in Studio City, Los Angeles, when he collapsed late Saturday night, OHM's manager, Steve Bauer, told CNN.

Friends and audience members rendered aid until paramedics arrived, but were unable to revive him.

The official cause of death has not yet been released, though the Associated Press reported a suspected massive heart attack.

"The group's bassist texted me last night after it happened," Bauer said. "We are all still in shock."



Menza joined OHM – who are fronted by former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland – last year after their previous drummer died of a heart attack.