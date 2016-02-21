Onlookers Cheered As A Refugee Shelter Went Up In Flames In Germany

The fire occurred days after around 100 protesters prevented refugees from leaving a bus.

A crowd surrounded the hotel as the roof began to burn, a local paper reported. As firefighters arrived many went to block them from putting out the flames, while others applauded, cheered, and yelled "kanaken," a German slur for people of Mediterranean descent.

Though the large flames caused significant damage to the structure, no one was reported injured. The hotel was supposed to house around 300 migrants.

"Some people reacted to the arson with derogatory comments and undisguised joy," local police described in a statement.

Later that morning Saxony's prime minister, Stanislaw Tillich, condemned the crowd's actions, calling them "criminals."

The police said they suspected arson and were investigating right-wing extremist groups in the area who have recently become vocally anti-migrant.

Two drunken men were arrested after they refused to leave the scene.