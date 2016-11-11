People Are Donating To Planned Parenthood Under Trump's Name

The day after Donald Trump was elected president, people began donating to Planned Parenthood to an "unprecedented degree," a spokesperson for the women's health organization told BuzzFeed News.

"In the last two days, 73,000 Planned Parenthood supporters from across the country donated to Planned Parenthood," the spokesperson said, adding that they have never before seen such an increase in donations over a two-day period.

While running, Trump vowed in a letter to defund Planned Parenthood should he be elected.