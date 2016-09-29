Newt Gingrich Fans Flames Of Conspiracy Theory That Clinton Cheated At The Debate

Former House speaker Newt Gingrich suggested that "rumors" about Hillary Clinton being given presidential debate questions in advance of Monday's broadcast may be true.



"It would not shock me," Gingrich, a Donald Trump supporter, said on Sean Hannity's radio show Wednesday.

Gingrich added that Clinton and the "news media producers on the left" — such as all of the presidential debate moderators — "operate in the same circle."



"They go to the same cocktail parties, they all know each other," he said. "This whole thing is a setup."



The "rumors" Gingrich was referring to have mainly been perpetuated by a fake online newspaper called the Baltimore Gazette, which regularly publishes untrue stories.



Conservative radio host Bill Mitchell had tweeted the Gazette article the day before Gingrich's interview, and a number of other pro-Trump, alt-right online communities spread similar conspiracy theories, such as Clinton being fed her debate answers through a "communications device." The "device" was almost certainly the lapel mic worn by both candidates.





