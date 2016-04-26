Hundreds Of Anti-Government Protesters Arrested In Egypt

Hundreds of people protesting the sale of Red Sea islands were tear-gassed and reportedly arrested in Egypt's major cities on Monday.

Since the decision to hand over the islands to Saudi Arabia was announced in the beginning of April, thousands of Egyptians have called for the end of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government, culminating in the largest protest since he was elected in 2014.

On Monday, demonstrators defied the government's law banning gatherings of more than 10 people and protested in several major Egyptian cities, though most protests occurred in Cairo.

Security forces attempted to disperse protesters with tear gas as they marched toward Cairo's Tahrir Square and gathered in the Dokki and Imbaba districts, The Guardian reported.

Before Monday's gatherings, police arrested at least 90 people across eight separate governorates, Egyptian human rights groups reported. On Monday, that number rose to at least 237, Amnesty International reported.