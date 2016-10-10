BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton On Stage Was The Stuff Of Karaoke Dreams

Their song choice, however, was the topic of much... debate.

By Ema O'Connor

Posted on October 10, 2016, at 12:29 a.m. ET

On Sunday around 9 pm, candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton assumed positions on stage that looked like, yes, a classic karaoke duet!

Owen Jones @The_OwenJones

It would be one of America's most epic karaoke nights, and people were ready for it.

Chris Boyett @cboyettjr

I guess if people will watch a watermelon explode, they'll watch anything, right?

But, as with all debates, there were disagreements over what the two rivals might have chosen for their song.

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Some thought they'd flip through the book and choose a modern classic... But as we know, Beyoncé is more of a Hillary gal. So unlikely.

Jeff J. @JeffJSays

will @w_butz

Sasha Gilthorpe @sgilthorpe

re: keith @rarekeith

Garrett Broad @GarrettBroad

Others thought the two grandparents might have gone with an oldie.

Skid Vis @skidvis

And some people thought they were definitely singing the classics from High School Musical.

️🍒 @bunbraids

tom harlock @tom_harlock

Miss Tallasassy @mariapalacinoo

järod @jarodzsz

  1. What do you think the two presidential candidates were singing?

    Julio Cortez / AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better" from Annie Get Your Gun
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "The Reason" by Hoobastank
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by the Rolling Stones
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Fight Song" by Hillary Clinton
What do you think the two presidential candidates were singing?
  1.  
    vote votes
    "Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better" from Annie Get Your Gun
  2.  
    vote votes
    "The Reason" by Hoobastank
  3.  
    vote votes
    "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
  4.  
    vote votes
    "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by the Rolling Stones
  5.  
    vote votes
    "Fight Song" by Hillary Clinton
