Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton On Stage Was The Stuff Of Karaoke Dreams
Their song choice, however, was the topic of much... debate.
On Sunday around 9 pm, candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton assumed positions on stage that looked like, yes, a classic karaoke duet!
It would be one of America's most epic karaoke nights, and people were ready for it.
But, as with all debates, there were disagreements over what the two rivals might have chosen for their song.
Some thought they'd flip through the book and choose a modern classic... But as we know, Beyoncé is more of a Hillary gal. So unlikely.
Others thought the two grandparents might have gone with an oldie.
And some people thought they were definitely singing the classics from High School Musical.
What do you think the two presidential candidates were singing?"Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better" from Annie Get Your Gun"The Reason" by Hoobastank"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen"You Can't Always Get What You Want" by the Rolling Stones"Fight Song" by Hillary Clinton
What do you think the two presidential candidates were singing?
"Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better" from Annie Get Your Gun
"The Reason" by Hoobastank
"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
"You Can't Always Get What You Want" by the Rolling Stones
"Fight Song" by Hillary Clinton
Ema O'Connor is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
