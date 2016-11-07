The Justice Department Will Monitor Polls In 28 States On Election Day

The announcement comes after Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to monitor polling stations in "certain areas" of the country.

The Department of Justice will deploy hundreds of personnel from its civil rights division to 28 states on election day to ensure that no one — particularly minority voters — are discriminated against or intimated while voting, the department announce Monday.

“The bedrock of our democracy is the right to vote," US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in a statement.

She added that the DOJ has regularly monitored elections since 1965 when the Voting Rights Act, which aims to prevent racial discrimination in voting, was passed. They have added five more states and 16 more districts since the 2012 election.

"Our personnel will perform these duties impartially, with one goal in mind: to see to it that every eligible voter can participate in our elections to the full extent that federal law provides," she continued. "We will work tirelessly to ensure that every eligible person that wants to do so is able to cast a ballot.”

The monitors will not be looking for election fraud but will focus on whether "voters are subject to different voting qualifications or procedures on the basis of race, color or membership in a language minority group," as well as whether the laws put in place to help voters with disabilities are being abided by. To this purpose, many of the monitors are fluent in Spanish and a "variety of Asian and Native American languages" the department said.

Head of the Civil Rights Division Vanita Gupta said in a quote sent to BuzzFeed News that voters in monitored jurisdictions will generally not notice a difference from the 2012 election.