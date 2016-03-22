Dikembe Mutombo Was In Brussels Airport During The Attacks

"I am safe here," Mutombo wrote on Facebook. "God is good."

NBA Hall of Famer Dikemebe Mutombo was in the Brussels Airport when two explosions went off Tuesday morning, he told CNN.

"I could see the mom [sic] with their children — there were so many mom with kids," Mutombo said. "Everybody was running. It was so sad."

The two explosions took place before airport security checkpoints, near the American Airlines check-in counters. Mutombo, 49, was in an airport lounge near the explosions.

"My heart goes out to the families affected, to the citizens of Brussels," he continued, audibly upset.

Mutombo, who played professional basketball for 19 years, was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame last year in celebration of becoming an NBA All-Star eight times over.

Within a few hours of the attacks, Mutombo posted two pictures on Facebook: one of his face, and one of the tarmac where people in the airport were evacuated following the explosions.

"God is good," both posts read. "I am in Brussels Airport with this craziness. I am fine."