Dallas Shooter's Parents Say His Time In The Military Changed Him

“I love my son with all my heart," Micah Johnson's father said. "I hate what he did.”

Delphine Johnson, Micah Johnson's mother who he lived with, said that before serving in the military her son was happy and outgoing, but after being discharged from the Army in 2015, he turned into "a hermit."

Micah Johnson's parents sat down with The Blaze's Lawrence Jones on Sunday to talk about their son. The full interview is set to air later this week.

Micah Johnson opened fire at police officers Thursday evening, during a Black Lives Matter march protesting the killings of two black men, Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, by police officers last week. He killed five officers and wounded seven other officers. He was eventually killed by police following an hours-long.

Following his death, police raided his house, where he lived with his mother and her wife, and found bomb-making materials, ballistic vests, rifles, ammunition, and a personal journal of combat tactics.

“The military was not what Micah thought it would be,” Delphine Johnson said. “He was very disappointed, very disappointed. But it may be that the ideal that he thought of our government, what he thought the military represented, it just didn’t live up to his expectations.”