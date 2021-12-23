I Got COVID Three Times

Don’t worry, you (probably) won’t become me. But yes, you can get COVID twice, and even more.

“I think someone entered something in your chart wrong,” a physician's assistant said to me over a video call on Saturday. “It says you’ve had COVID-19 three times.” “Nope, not a mistake.” I smiled, chuckling at her confounded expression. “Isn’t that hilarious?” At this point, nearly two years into this pandemic, vaccinated and having symptomatic COVID for the third time, all I can really do is laugh. I’ve been first in line for each new variant. I’m a COVID nerd, collecting each new edition. I gotta catch ’em all. I’m one of those guys in the lawn chairs outside of the Apple Store every time a new iPhone drops. I’ve punched each hole on the variant punch card: Omicron, Delta, and original flavor. Coronavirus 3: The Sickening. I know this is no laughing matter. People I know have died, or nearly died, from COVID. I am lucky I am not immunocompromised. I am lucky to have access to doctors, resources, and a support system. I don’t have asthma. I’m lucky I have enough breath to laugh at all. “Wow, that is brutal, I’m so sorry,” Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya, a professor of immunobiology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, said to me after I told him about my situation. “But boy, I would love to get some blood samples from you.” I was flattered. Bhattacharya says my situation is incredibly rare. Including all my infections and vaccinations, I have been directly exposed to the virus, or parts of it that trigger an immune reaction, five times. My antibodies should be as jacked as an Instagram bodybuilder. But apparently, they’re not. It was hard for him to say why this has been the case for me. It’s possible I am genetically predisposed to have low antibody levels. Or it could be that I “won the bad luck jackpot.” Even if I do seem to be a freak of immunological nature, I am not the only one. For this article I tweeted about being cursed thrice with COVID, hoping to find others. After sifting through dozens of predictably brutal condemnations of my behavior from total strangers, I found I was not alone. “So what’s wrong with us?” Lucien Baskin, a 23-year-old graduate student who lives in Midwood, Brooklyn, asked me — once I fought my fatigue enough to give them a call. “Should I buy a lottery ticket?” The First Time I Got COVID The first time I got COVID, hipster that I am, was right when it started trending. It was in March 2020, the first week of lockdown. Back then, we were so young and dumb. There were barely any COVID tests available to the general public (unlike now, where you need to wait hours for a nose swab). Losing your sense of taste and smell was just a rumored symptom. Lucien, who uses he/they pronouns, got it for the first time in February 2021. They attribute this to their large apartment building where few people wear masks. As I lay on my couch and felt like I couldn’t move, my partner at the time zipped around me, making jokes and playing music, full of nervous energy. I had a splitting headache that I thought was a migraine. I suggested I may have The Novel Coronavirus, but my partner convinced me it was just anxiety about the world ending. Fair enough. But then I accidentally smashed a bottle of perfume on my bathroom floor and it smelled like nothing. Lucien also had a high fever and contemplated going to the hospital that first time, but they opted to just eat a bunch of Tylenol and try to sleep it off. Luckily, that worked. A couple months later, my sense of smell had returned and I tested positive for antibodies. My live-in partner, for whatever reason, did not. The Second Time I Got COVID In April 2021, the vaccine came. I got a double shot of Moderna. Lucien got Pfizer. For a brief moment, everything seemed like it was going to be OK. No one wore masks indoors. Strangers smiled at each other on the street. I went dancing in a crowded indoor bar with my friends. At first I nearly had a panic attack — I hadn’t smelled strangers’ sweat in over a year — but then I took a couple shots of tequila and sang along to Madonna and openly cried with relief. It was euphoric. This was not the second time I got COVID. Lucien was more conservative in their behavior than me. They believe they caught it a second time watching the European championship games indoors at a local café in early July, right as the Delta variant started spreading around New York. They couldn’t believe it.

I got it just a few weeks later, in mid-August. New York hadn’t yet passed the law requiring bars and restaurants to check vaccine cards and IDs for entry, so I had started wearing a mask again when ordering. I went to a bar with a large outdoor area and an indoor dance floor with some coworkers, briefly dancing inside. I went to an outdoor work party. I was lucky enough to not have to go into an office and rarely had to leave my neighborhood. I took no more risks than most of my vaccinated friends, and many of them took more risks than me. One afternoon, I went to the beach. I thought it was cold out, but no one else did. My throat started to hurt. I didn’t think I had COVID, but I got tested anyway: one rapid, one PCR. The rapid was negative. The next day, I got an email about my PCR: positive. I slammed my computer shut and started crying. I don’t know how I got it this second time, either. I informed everyone I had seen, even the person who I had likely kissed while infected. No one tested positive. My friend’s husband (jokingly?) accused me of being a hippie who had lied about her vaccine status. Lucien said their symptoms were less severe the second time. For me, it was worse. This could have been that the symptoms actually were more intense, or it could have been because I got dumped on day one of my 10-day quarantine. My symptoms were flu-like at first: low-grade fever, headache, congestion, mild cough. But then those faded, and the symptoms became more easily justified as psychological. I wondered if I actually couldn’t breathe or was just having a days-long anxiety attack. My primary care doctor told me to get a pulse oximeter to measure my oxygen levels and prescribed me an inhaler. If you’re 95% oxygen saturation or above, you’re good; 91–94, contact a doctor. Below 90, call 911. My oxygen levels never went below the point when you should check yourself into a hospital, but they got close. I attempted to distract myself with work but would find that I was regularly writing words phonetically instead of how they were actually spelled. At a certain point, it felt like I’d hit an invisible wall. Suddenly, even typing “Not feeling good, gotta take a break” in Slack took significant effort. It was deeply depressing and isolating. I would try to go for a jog, something I had been doing nearly every day for months, and feel fine as I did it only to be hit over the head with a hammer of renewed symptoms hours or a day later. I was lying on the floor a lot. My cat seemed concerned. These symptoms lasted months after I was allowed back out in the world. I couldn’t drink alcohol without almost immediately feeling like I had developed a cold. I felt I looked older, that I had lost some of my hair. I took advantage of what I thought must be a renewed set of powerful antibodies to socialize with friends, only to feel, all of a sudden, that I had to get home immediately. Despite my last name, I hate Irish goodbyes. I love the drama of a long farewell. The Third Time Having COVID By late October, I felt mostly normal. I started running again and drinking alcohol. I went to a residency in rural Virginia for a month and wrote part of a book. I couldn't get access to the booster in Virginia. When I returned to New York just before Thanksgiving, I attempted to get boosted but was turned away at the door due to a scheduling error. My birthday was Dec. 6. All I wanted was to turn 30 with some friends. I gathered a few people — not too many — at a bar on a Monday, when I thought it would be relatively empty. Two of my close friends, bless their hearts, had just returned from attending Art Basel in Miami. My office holiday party was that week but I decided not to go, joking that it was likely to be a superspreader event. Plus, several of my closest friends were driving and flying in from various states and countries to gather upstate in celebration of the end of my third decade. I didn’t want to risk infecting them. I waited four days after my indoor bar experience and got a rapid and a PCR test. Both negative. While I was upstate with my friends, with us singing in each other’s faces, accidentally switching wine glasses and water bottles, people in New York City were contracting COVID at a faster rate than ever before. Turns out I was part of that wave. Somehow, 10 days from the last time I saw them, no one else from my saliva-swapping birthday celebration has tested positive or had symptoms. I am the unlucky one. But I am grateful I did not give all my best friends COVID. This Omicron wave is Lucien’s third time, too, even though they got their booster two weeks before being exposed to the virus. They posted a screenshot of their three positive tests on Instagram Stories and wrote “Oops, I did it again.” “Honestly, being able to write that caption sort of made it all worth it,” Lucien joked as we both dissolved into giggles.

