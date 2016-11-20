Two Chicago Teens Arrested Over "Senseless" Murder Of Congressman's Grandson

The grandson of Rep. Danny Davis was fatally shot on Friday in what police said was a fight over a pair of sneakers.

Two teenagers in Chicago have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of US Rep. Danny Wilson's 15-year-old grandson, Jovan Wilson, police said Sunday.

The unidentified 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl are each facing a first-degree murder charge over the killing of Wilson, who was shot in his Englewood home on Friday evening around 6:45 p.m. local time, police said in a statement.

During a press conference Saturday, a police spokesman said the shooting was the result of a dispute over sneakers.

“There was a history between the young people involved and it was a dispute over gym shoes,” said Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“This was not random, but was egregious and senseless to use a gun over a fight for clothes," he said.

“He was a typical 15-year-old,” Democratic Congressman Davis said of his grandson during a press conference Saturday as he stood alongside his son and Wilson's father, Stacey Wilson.

“He liked basketball," Davis said of the Perspectives Charter High School sophomore student. "If you listened to him he was a basketball star, but he liked basketball and music. All those kinds of things. He was an avid sports fan, he knew all about, you know, the stats of different players.”

Chicago is expected to see over 700 murders before the end of 2016, with more than 3,000 shootings since the year began.